Second Ukraine Whistleblower Comes Forward With Firsthand Info !!
Mark Zaid, another attorney representing the initial whistleblower, said that a second whistleblower has come forward with firsthand knowledge of some of the allegations described in the initial complaint, which describe efforts by Mr. Trump to press his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate a political rival. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community’s internal watchdog and has information that backs the original whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, according to the lawyer for the two. That said, we've all read the original whistleblower complaint and the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky in which Trump clearly does not use pressure or offer a quid pro quo as originally claimed. It will be interesting to discover what additional insight the second whistleblower can provide. Attorney Mark Zaid who represents the second whistleblower said that both officials have full protection of the law. The New York Times on Friday cited anonymous sources in reporting that a second intelligence official was weighing whether to file his own former complaint and testify to Congress. Zaid says he does not know if the second whistleblower he represents is the person identified in the Times report. According to the first whistleblower, more than a half a dozen U.S. officials have information relevant to the investigation -- suggesting the probe could widen even further. Lemme guess, the 2nd whistleblower came forward because they were about to be outed as being linked to the first and realized this path was their best hope for legal protection. This second person is also part of the plot. Don't be surprised if there is yet a 3rd person. There is no crime here, but they don't seem to care about the real crime Biden has committed. Pelosi's son is also on the board, more cockroaches will come out as the investigation of the Ukraine goes forward. I will not forget that democrats are using committees not properly given authority and funding for impeachment investigation that when they put up for a vote could not pass in congress several times. Committees that write their own rules and in full control by democrats in those committees. Very Very telling to say the least. This type of political scandals perpetuate d by Democrats are a common ploy in places like Africa who uses fear to secure votes by promising to solve a problem they imagined. And how bout the fact that the Obama Administration used over $1 billion of tax payer funds to install a corrupt Ukrainian government. The same corrupt Ukrainian government which admitted to meddling in the 2016 election, in favor of Hillary. Right now the delusional democrats are concocting another fraudulent scandal to leak to the mainstream media . This will happen just prior to the IG's and Durham's reports on the genesis of the attempted coup against President Trump! There will be indictments and criminal referrals....stay tuned. They are all both republicans and democrats afraid loosing their high paying government jobs with pensions, free healthcare and a busload of perks that we are paying for while we have nothing . Repeal the Patriot Act and mothball half the intel agencies and their black budgets. We do not want a shadow government , and while we're at it lets make it illegal to collect data/intelligence on American citizens without a warrant from an OPEN court ,not some secret court.
