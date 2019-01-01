Gerald Celente : SYSTEM WIDE FREEZE: Stocks, Gold, Real Estate, and the Coming Collapse - SYSTEM WIDE FREEZE: Stocks, Gold, Real Estate, and the Coming Collapse 22 days of monetary methadone Federal Reserve Bank of NY. 821 Billion overnights. TA...
Saudi Arabia to Allow Tourism from 49 Countries
Saudi Arabia will open its doors to international tourists for the first time as part of a broader push to cut its economic dependence on oil. The Kingdom launched a new visa program Saturday that will allow travelers from 49 countries to apply for tourist visas to enter the restrictive country. The move is part of a push Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman began last year to shift international perspective towards the country and give it a more modern image, The Associated Press reported. So far, that drive has included lifting a ban on women drivers and building the country's first movie theater. Saudi Arabia is home to five UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the desert nation is sure to hold special appeal for traveling fans of archaeology and ancient history. The first site in the country to make the list, Al-Hijr, is an archaeological site reminiscent of Petra in Jordan, with 111 "monumental tombs" carved into stone cliffs. At Arabia's eastern edge, Al-Ahsa, the world's largest oasis, has seen continuous human settlement since the Neolithic period, according to the U.N. agency's website. Tourism Minister Ahmad al-Khateeb described it as a "historic moment" for the country. Visas have until now largely been restricted to pilgrims, business people and expatriate workers. Saudi Arabia is also hoping to secure foreign investment in the tourism industry. It wants tourism to rise from 3% to 10% of gross domestic product by 2030. Saudi Arabian tourist spots you can now visit . Saudi Arabia for the first time allows women to travel independently . Saudis announced a $64 billion entertainment fund . "Visitors will be surprised... by the treasures we have to share - five Unesco World Heritage Sites, a vibrant local culture and breathtaking natural beauty," Mr Khateeb said. Foreign women visitors will not be required to wear the body-covering abaya robe required to be worn in public by Saudi women, but must still dress modestly. There will also be no restrictions on unaccompanied women visiting the country. Women visiting the kingdom under the new tourist visa program may wear their own clothes, but must cover themselves from their shoulders to their knees. Other restrictions include a ban on dogs (except for those assisting the blind, or used for hunting or guarding), public displays of affection, the use of "profane" language, and alcohol, drugs or pork. Allowing Westerners to get in is going to be a game changer for the country because it means that Saudi will be open, more and more tourists will have the chance to discover its beauties and, therefore, the country will evolve positively and more progressive rules will be implemented. Before, the only way to travel to Saudi was on a business visa, via a strong local connection who could sponsor your visit or by getting a pilgrimage visa to visit Mecca and Medina (only for Muslims). Therefore, the fact that, all of a sudden, Western tourists can visit Saudi Arabia on their own, with a backpack, both men and women, is a very radical change. This incredibly big change, however, didn’t come alone. During the last couple of years, a lot of their super strict Islamic laws have been softened or, at least, they have become more flexible. For example, allowing women and men to hang out together in public spaces was one of the most significant changes. All these small changes will make things easier for future international visitors. Moreover, you should also know that, despite everything that you may have read in the media, Saudi Arabia is an incredible country which is filled with loads of stunning sites, both natural and archaeological, hugely contrasting landscapes and some extremely hospitable people that could easily rival Pakistan and Iran.
