RED ALERT : GDP has just been revised Down to 1.9% -- The Recession Comes and it'll Hurt - The perfect dictatorship would have the appearance of democracy, a prison without walls in which the prisoners would not dream of escape — a system of slav...
RED ALERT : GDP has just been revised Down to 1.9% -- The Recession Comes and it'll Hurt
The perfect dictatorship would have the appearance of democracy, a prison without walls in which the prisoners would not dream of escape — a system of slavery where, through consumption and entertainment, slaves would love their servitude. The only fools who believe in perpetual economic growth and inflation are the central bankers. Recessions and depressions are inherent in debt-driven economies, and they need to be allowed to play out. Link the rate of change of private debt to the interest rates and let the chips fall where they may. End the central banks and neo-classical economic theory. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. GDP has just been revised down to 1.9%. The economy is in deep trouble. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2019, upending expectations of a sharp slowdown driven by a global economic slump and the rising costs of trade tensions. So what happened to the 6% we were promised by candidate Trump? Where is the tremendous 6% growth we were promised with the tax cuts? So the deficit is at a seven-year high, inflation is occurring, housing market sucks, we have an inverse bond yield, and the trade deficit is at record levels. When are the positive effects of the tax reform and trade war going to occur? The U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 1.9 percent between July and September, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.1 percent in the second quarter, 3.2 percent in the first quarter, and 2.9 percent in all of 2018. Q1 GDP has just been revised down to 1.9 %, Trillion and trillions of taxpayers money dumped into Wall st bankers pockets, and all we get is 1.9%. Boy, am I glad we've added $1 trillion to the deficit to SKYROCKET all the way to 1.9% GDP! There's no stopping us now! The federal deficit rose to $984 billion in the fiscal year 2019 – the highest in 7 years, according to an estimate released Monday from the Congressional Budget Office. National Debt is at 106.5% of GDP.Economists are projecting the GDP growth to slump as low as 1.3 percent. Trump touted "The Greatest Economy in American History!" in a tweet less than an hour before the highly protected GDP data was released. There is a Trump tweet for everything. Remember, when we were told a 2 trillion dollar tax cut aimed at corporations and the wealthy would lead to an economic boom! Tax cuts have only produced growth in our national debt. Republicans gave their wealthy donors $2 trillion in cash and charged it to the US. Imagine what 2 trillion could do invested in infrastructure, climate change protecting retractable sea walls in vulnerable coastal areas, new sewers, and bridge repairs across the nation. The savings alone from having the bridge collapse, the aging dam burst, the power grid failure, would pay for the cost and more. And it would be job creation like crazy And expect the 1.9 to be revised downward to 1.7 (or lower) once all the data comes in, as has happened with every initial estimate during Trump's incompetent handling of the economy. The greatest economy of all time is on life support with trillion-dollar deficits, and the Federal reserve was injecting hundreds of billions to bail out financial markets over the past month. Prices are rising. Cars and trucks and homes increasingly out of reach for many Americans. One thing the Fed has ZERO control over is forcing Americans to take on more spending and more debt. QE Will does not rescue a failing economy, farmers, or the many businesses affected by the trade war too. Murray Energy, the largest coal producer in West Virginia and the largest producer of underground-mined coal in the nation, is filing for Bankruptcy.Murray Energy isthe namesake company of President Trump ally Robert Murray. Murray Energy Is the 8th Coal Company in a Year to Seek Bankruptcy. Wasn't Trump going to save the coal industry? Bob Murray's coal operation goes down in flames . The economy continues its moribund decline for three straight quarters , so much Winning. Trump SANK US largest COAL plant BYE BYE. Lipstick on a pig. Trump's big talking promised 3,4,5 or 6% growth. Under Trump, the economy has never grown more than 2.9% and is on track to finish this year under 2%. The "real" unemployment rate is 21%. The "real" GDP is -2%. The "real" inflation rate is 5.5%. These are the honest data calculated in an honest way that is was done in the 1970s-80s. Not the phony manipulated numbers coming out of Washington now. The truth is the U.S. economy has been contracting(negative GDP) since 2000 except for on blip of positive GDG in 2004. Our economy stinks. Washington's solution is to alter/manipulate the way these measures are calculated in order to make things look rosy. It is all fake, just like everything else in the world these days. We are inundated with lies every day. Nobody really knows what is real anymore. Hiring by U.S. companies has fallen to a seven-year low, and fewer employers are raising pay, a business survey has found. That is down from one-third in July. Job totals were unchanged at 69 percent of companies, up from 57 percent in July. A broad measure of job gains in the survey fell to its lowest level since October 2012. Wasn't Trump supposed to be a business genius! How does a business genius take a growing economy and stall it out? Answer: Trade wars and tax cuts for the rich! The guy figured out a way to bankrupt a couple of casinos, so anything is possible. Trump probably thinks he can write everything off by declaring Bankruptcy. And taking a 2008 quote from Sarah Palin: "Lipstick on a Pig". That is basically what the government does, to convince you that everything is peachy-king in the U.S. economy, like the unemployment figures were only 3.5% when you have more than 95.5 million are out of work, (which is almost 39% of the entire working-age population), or that the GDP growth is 2%, when they forget to mention it is in negative territory and needs to be multiplied by ten, or the CPI being at 0.2% when cost of living and inflation is a geometric weighing is a mathematical adjustment, not a model of consumer behavior, or actual expenses. The government is trying desperately to hide the fact we are indeed in a recession. Only the most deluded Americans cannot see that the tax cuts given to corporations and investors have been used to inflate the already inflated stock market. Both job creation and GDP growth have been DECLINING after a tiny "bump."The tax cuts added $3 TRILLION to the National Debt in three years, and most of that money went into stocks and real estate, and overseas numbered bank accounts. And this is nothing yet! In the aviation industry , two of them airliners went bankrupt in the E.U. last few weeks (Adria and Thomas Cook), more expected by the end of 2019, and some at the beginning of 2020. If tourism and airliners are to be considered the tip of the iceberg, then it began melting recently. E.U. started to feel the beginning, and now we are waiting to see something real as 2008 -2012; it was nothing. 40+ years of central economic planning guarantees a complete economic collapse. Since the overall population overwhelmingly rejects free markets, there is no way for a recovery to occur. The United States will collapse just like the old Soviet Union did.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (242)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers : The Dollar is Doomed - The FED is keeping on debasing the U.S. dollar through its Q.E. and repos . Rogers Holdings Chair Jim Rogers said in a recent interview with Real Vision th...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment