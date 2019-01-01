PETER SCHIFF The Federal Reserve Slashes Interest Rates for 3rd Time,Not A Surpise To Me



The Federal Reserve slashes interest rates for third time. As expected, the Fed cut interest rates today. This is the third rate cut of this cycle. We're now down to 1.5%. But of course, what everybody has to remember is a year ago, when the Fed was hiking interest rates, the forecast from the Fed was that they were going to continue to hike rates. Although, Powell went out of his way - I think the first thing that he said when he made his prepared remarks - was to reassure everybody that what the Fed was doing now, with its repo program was not quantitative easing. How to Protect Yourself From the Next Financial Crisis?










