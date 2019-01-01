Alert : The FED Starts Stealth QE4 , Repo-Calypse !! - Almost $23 trillion in debt. $75 billion a day in REPO money printing . QE4 to the moon and back . Lets manipulate Yield Curve. Complete silence from the t...
ORIGIN OF THE TRUMP, RUSSIA INVESTIGATION: Meet Alex Chalupa, DNC opposition researcher on Ukraine
While the DNC has been accusing President Trump of colluding with Russia, turns out they were using similar tactics in Ukraine. Meet Alex Chalupa: the opposition researcher working with the DNC to find dirt on Trump, Paul Manafort, and their connections to Russia. Financial records show she's been on their payroll for years now, and hacked emails expose her efforts to take down the President. And it's not just Alex. Her two sisters have been working towards the same goal too! Weakens the impeachment argument just a bit, right Adam Schiff?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
