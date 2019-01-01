Operation Gladio Explained : And how Gladio is still alive with the Deep State! - Gladio is a far-right secret army, operated by the CIA and MI6 through NATO, which killed hundreds of innocent Europeans and attempted to blame the deaths ...
Operation Gladio Explained : And how Gladio is still alive with the Deep State!
Gladio is a far-right secret army, operated by the CIA and MI6 through NATO, which killed hundreds of innocent Europeans and attempted to blame the deaths on Baader Meinhof, Red Brigades and other left wing groups. Known as 'stay-behinds' these armies were given access to military equipment which was supposed to be used for sabotage after a Soviet invasion. Instead it was used in massacres across mainland Europe as part of a CIA Strategy of Tension. Gladio killing sprees in Belgium and Italy were carried out for the purpose of frightening the national political classes into adopting U.S policies. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Gladio was the name of the branch oft “NATO´s secret Armies”, now generally used for those structures. Originally those structures were formed by the US and GRETA BRITAIN as a “stay behind army” for an allegedly possible Soviet Invasion of West Europe. From the beginning extreme rightist personnel including outright fascist and Nazi personnel were recruited. In Germany an “outstanding” henchman was Nazi-General Reinhard Gehlen being “astonishingly” entrusted with building up Germany´s “Bundesnachrichtendienst”. Soon the aim of the secret armies was shifted to prevent leftist developments in West European countries and keep their governments, the “allies”, better called vassals, under pressure. And soon the methods of those structures shifted to organized\ terror. The Swiss Historian Daniele Ganser earned fame among critically thinking people. He did a lot of research on the applied “Strategy of Tension”. Often the terrorist activities were masked as done by extremist leftist, in Italy on the “Red Brigades”, “False Flag operations” became “standard operation procedure”. But it seems that even leftist groups were at times infiltrated. In the mainstream media Gladio, if ever talked about like in German “Spiegel”, it is treated as a sole thing of the Cold War. But be sure, those structures are not dead. US lead NATO expansion revealed that the US Power Elite was eager to expand its grip further. Also there were fears that in a unified Germany Socialism – though failed in the concrete form – might find an echo. But that´s not all, the US Power Elite is shaken by their “nightmares”. Indeed central Europe capital could find interesting chances with the Chinese Russian project of “Eurasian Cooperation”. Thus it would be very naive to believe “Gladio” would be over! And we should know that the CIA is the organized crime branch of the US Power Elite! The strategy of tension is going on, the European Governments, especially that of Germany, have to be kept under pressure. Indeed, for the one who wants to see, Gladio surfaced also with the case of the “National Socialist Underground” and nowadays with extremist right networks also in the German Forces and connected to the “Prepper scene”, which gained attention with the mysterious case of the German Officer Franco Albrecht. Many of the publications including “Prospect Magazine” – though boasting to be “The magazine with more range and intellectual depth than any other” – are falling short of naming the obvious possibility: that all this can plausibly be explained with Gladio! Well, if really ready to see the Gladio connection, one might take this as another example how much terrible developments in Europe and particularly Germany got “inspired by the US”! Changed Attitude of Europe´s Governments? As much as those days West Europe´s governments were bribed or blackmailed into complicity with Gladio policy (and still unwilling to reveal the past) at least because of their economic interests differing from that of the US it seems they might try to loosen that pressure. Their problem: if they go too far with their desire for a more independent policy, “terror might be coming”! But the problem is also that there are still quite a large number oft people in German administrative organizations who “carry on two shoulders”, means, who work in service of the “Empire”. This is clearly shown with the various cover ups of the recent events named above. Anyway, it seems some actions are taken in as far as already in May this year police landed a blow against a dark web marketplace. It will be seen how far German authorities are willing to really end those activities.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- October (53)
- September (262)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber on Funding Chaos in The Repo Market - Doctor Marc Faber wrote in his Monthly Market Commentary on the October 1st, 2019 , under the title : THE THREAT TO ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND TO THE RIGHT TO FR...
-
Jim Rogers Discusses Global Risks and Investment Opportunities - Legendary independent Investor, Jim Rogers, joins Steve Diggle, to talk about his career and how he sees the world now. Jim outlines the dangers of easy in...
-
The future of the global economy hinges on four games of chicken | Nouriel Roubini - In the classic game of chicken, two drivers race directly... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment