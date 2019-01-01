Manufacturing Slumps -- US Economic Meltdown Confirmed - We just witnessed the worst month for U.S. manufacturers in more than 10 years, and nobody seems optimistic that things are going to get much better any ti...
No Paper Currency will Survive The Coming Fire only Gold will
No Paper Currency will Survive The Coming Fire -- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash . 4K It has been said that the making of money "out of thin air" is frowned upon by the ruling class. One might wonder how this differs from the usual making of money from bonds, especially when one looks at the eventual likelihood of USTs being traded as a subprime issuance. The use of dark money enters into these thoughts - massive sums of USDs that support geopolitical strategy. This dark money never reaches the world's middle classes in any significant way. However, it does impact the thoughts of nations regarding trade, when the currency being used is the world's de facto trade settlement unit.. We know that NO ONE Nation-state is foolish enough to outright detonate the dollar. Just the same, EVERYONE is on board with the idea of a concerted, gradual (yet substantial) reduction in global USD trade settlement. In energy, agriculture, even semiconductors. So the battle behind the curtain today is one of dark money flow vs. working economy geopolitical support. This is a late stage can kicking exercise as the inevitable approaches. Negative interest rates, bond yield targeting and outright stock purchases (by CBs) will be too little, too late. Dark money gradually loses power when those who benefit weigh all disadvantages - including those of a politicized and weaponized trade settlement unit. That loss of power weighs heavily on the dollar system's issuing central bank So the essential question in this debate of the coming crisis remains - will it actually come (or not) in the epic hyper-inflationary currency destruction event described by Another and his followers. Remember the great oxymoron of the digital currencies, "when one major currency fails, they all fail" and "no paper currency will survive the coming fire".
