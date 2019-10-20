MBS admits: Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch'








Summary In a new documentary, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says he 'gets all the responsibility' for Khashoggi murder. The Crown Prince has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The CIA and some Western governments have said he ordered it, but Saudi officials say he had no role. Meanwhile, Egyptian demonstrators are calling for the resignation of the country’s President AbdulFattah Al Sisi, angry about the deterioration of living conditions in the country as well as the spread of corruption.






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List