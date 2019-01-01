Keiser Report: WeWork: Never Forget



In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy look at the viral video from Josh Brown warning you to “never forget” that Wall Street planned on dumping WeWork on investors at a nearly $50 billion valuation. In the second half, Max talks to Cory Klippsten of GiveBitcoin.io about his company’s mission to spread ‘the thoughtful gift of better money” and how removing the friction to onboarding newcomers can help spread sats.












