Is Trump Preparing for War ?
WAR WITH CHINA: The Fed & bank bailout, China investment, Trump preparing for trade war?
Is a US China trade war looming? Because there's definitely something wrong with our banking system. The Fed has recently been loaning banks up to 181 BILLION dollars, a level which surpasses that of the pre-2008 recession and banking crash. Additionally, China just printed 51 TRILLION dollars off their balance sheet. And there was a China investment of almost half of it into U.S. and Western stocks and bonds. That means President Xi can destroy our economy with the push of a button. Is he trying to weaponize our system against us? But it seems President Trump may be taking steps to prevent the potentially looming trade war...the White House is reportedly looking into LIMITING Chinese investments in the stock market, pensions, and mutual funds, AND he lifted an Obama-era law called "Open Skies," which once gave foreign nations unlimited flight permissions over our skies...seems a little coincidental, right!? Either way, something is surely going on.
