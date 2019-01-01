In One Hour Everything Will Change, "As In The Days of Noah So Will It Be at the 2nd Coming








Even if the Lord comes tomorrow or in 100 years we should expect him every day in our life. The apostles and the first church expected the Lord to return during their lifetime, how much more shouldn't we expect him today as a church. The prophet Isaiah warns us that in the last days God is going to “turn the world upside down.” He declares, “Behold, the Lord maketh the earth empty, and maketh it waste, and turneth it upside down” (Isaiah 24:1). Revelation 17:12 "The ten horns which you saw are ten kings who have not yet received a kingdom, but they receive authority as kings with the beast for one hour.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List