Globalisation : The Rise and Fall of an Idea That Swept The World - Globalisation refers to the integration of markets in the global economy, leading to the increased interconnectedness of national economies. The markets wh...
Huawei says 9 month Revenue Up & 5G Contracts Worldwide Despite US Ban
Huawei sees growth in revenues and 5G contracts despite US ban
Huawei says nine-month revenue up despite US ban . The Chinese tech giant Huawei says that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew by almost a quarter despite a U.S. campaign to isolate the company globally. Huawei's revenues jumped 24.4 percent on-year to 610.8 billion yuan ($86.2 billion), and its profit margin increased 8.7 percent, it announced on Wednesday. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. Huawei, based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, is the world's leading supplier of telecoms networking equipment and the number-two global smartphone vendor. But it has been under pressure this year as U.S. officials lobbied allies worldwide to avoid the company's telecom gear over security concerns, amid a wider trade conflict between the two economic superpowers. In May, Washington said it would blacklist Huawei from the U.S. market and from buying
