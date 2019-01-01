Red Alert : The Fed Injects Another $134 Billion - The Repo Market is nothing more than a "Pawn Shop" of the Banking Cabel, as described by Craig Hamke. A short term loan facility in exchange for safe liqui...
Harry Dent: China Needs a Revolution
Over-built, over-speculation, over-controlled. China is using all the wrong tactics when it comes to Hong Kong, says Harry Dent. Watch his latest interview with Dave Okensquist to get his take on the international state of affairs, and how economic trouble is brewing in our own country as we inch closer to the 2020 election.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
