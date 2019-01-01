Harry Dent: China Needs a Revolution


Over-built, over-speculation, over-controlled. China is using all the wrong tactics when it comes to Hong Kong, says Harry Dent. Watch his latest interview with Dave Okensquist to get his take on the international state of affairs, and how economic trouble is brewing in our own country as we inch closer to the 2020 election.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List