Gerald Celente : How to protect your Money from The Greatest Recession and Global Meltdown - A catastrophic recession is coming, and gold is still the best investment to hold during an economic collapse, this according to Gerald Celente, publisher ...
A catastrophic recession is coming, and gold is still the best investment to hold during an economic collapse, this according to Gerald Celente, publisher of the Trends Journal. “For me, speaking only for myself, gold is the number one investment and I’ve been saying that since I began buying gold in the 1970s,” Celente told Kitco News.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
