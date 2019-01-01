Gerald Celente - Greatest Depression Worse than Great Depression







Top trends researcher Gerald Celente is bullish on gold because debt is exploding globally. Celente is bullish on gold and explains, ““I have been saying for more than five years that gold had to break over $1,450 (per ounce). Once it solidly broke over that, it’s going to head for $2,000 (per ounce). The downside risk to gold is $1,390. . . . I see gold moving to $2,000 (per ounce) possibly before the end of this year. . . . They know the monetary policy is running out of juice. So, now, they are promoting more fiscal policy, which means governments going deeper into debt to spend more money to boost up the failing economy rather than let the economic fundamentals take their own route. All they are interested in doing is keeping the bigs (rich people) growing. This is going to be worse than the Great Recession, and as I said, this is going to be the Greatest Depression, worse than the Great Depression. The Great Recession was a bottom up collapse. This collapse is going to come from the top down. It’s that 1% that has it all, and when it starts falling apart and they can’t prop it up anymore, that’s the crash. That’s when it’s going to be bad.” So, what are President Trump’s chances of re-election? Celente predicts, “I think he will get re-elected, and I don’t think he will get knocked out of the box unless they come out with some different dirt. This won’t do it.”







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List