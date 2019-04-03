Can India become The new China? - India has a number of embedded structural deficiencies, including a massively underdeveloped industrial basis, high growth rates leading to high NPA’s, an ...
Did China Cheated its way to Prosperity ?
China has come a long way since the establishment of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. From a poor agrarian society, it has now emerged as an industrial powerhouse, contributing nearly 30 percent of the world's economic growth. It has even overtaken Japan as the world’s second largest economy and lifted 800 million people out of poverty within just a single generation. But 70 years on, the Communist Party of China under the leadership of its strongman President Xi Jinping is facing the greatest test of its leadership. The continuing social unrest in Hong Kong, a slowing economy and the escalating trade war with the United States are threatening its undermine his China dream. Can the tremendous progress that China has achieved so far simply falter from now on? Or will China continue to prevail as a force to be reckoned with in spite of all these challenges 70 years after its birth? And did China largely cheated its way to prosperity ? Welcome to The Atlantis Report . China has a specific strategy to become the world’s most powerful economy and lone superpower. They openly proclaim it. Not only that, but the methods by which they are striving to achieve this goal are not particularly clandestine. The FBI considers China to be the top intelligence threat to the United States. FBI Director Christopher Wray recently testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he considered the Chinese threat “more deep, more diverse, more vexing, more challenging, more comprehensive and more concerning than any (other) I can think of.” The reason he made such a stark statement is the immense complexity of the asymmetrical Chinese intelligence strategy. China is taking active steps to not just steal our intellectual property, but also position itself to cripple our critical infrastructure and financial system if needed. Former National Security Agency director Mike Rogers has testified that China and one or two other countries likely have the ability to shut down significant portions of our power grid on command. And think of our financial system’s vulnerability to cyber intrusions — not to steal money but to corrupt, manipulate, or even eliminate data and throw a trust-based system into chaos. The FBI sees China executing its plans in a number of ways, but would point to three main vectors. First is the remote assault on our intellectual property via cyber intrusions as outlined above. Second is their full leverage of our generous access to U.S. academia via hundreds of thousands of student visas and even preferential admittance to universities over U.S. students. Third is their exploitation of our capitalist system itself as they insinuate Chinese companies into our supply chain, engage in joint ventures, and sell Chinese products such as Lenovo and Huawei to our companies and government agencies as platforms for gathering sensitive data. Now, China has announced a goal of global dominance in artificial intelligence by 2030 with a primary application in weaponry. They are currently outspending the U.S. in this area. Easy to do with a massive trade imbalance enabled by theft and forced technology transfer. To add insult to injury, they became a loan-shark nation furnishing funds to an insatiable U.S. Congress that makes the prodigal son look like Ebenezer Scrooge. In other words, we’ve gone into debt to a nation that has lent us money it essentially stole from us. Sounds pretty bad, you say. Oh, we’re just getting started. Many in the political class here in the U.S. prefer a policy of averted eyes when it comes to China, including many running for president, favoring instead a focus on climate change. But with belching, coal-fired China in the room, any steps we take to clean up our own carbon footprint will be like taking a bath in a smoking chimney. Our leaders would have us tax and inconvenience ourselves to the extreme to solve a problem that China is making worse. Also worsening is an opioid epidemic killing tens of thousands each year in the U.S., fueled by fentanyl smuggled into the country from — you guessed it — China. In 2017, China was so bold as to pass a law requiring its citizens to collect intelligence as they engage in business and academics worldwide and cooperate with Chinese intelligence agencies. Can you imagine U.S. citizens being required to report their business dealings to the FBI or CIA? This threat — and it is a threat — is difficult to counter. The first line of defense is to shine a light on its reality and understand with whom we are dealing. The shame of it all is that the Chinese people are brilliant and entirely capable of developing economic prosperity in an honest and trustworthy way and being a major contributor to a peaceful world. It is a cultural thing. Chinese civilization has written records from about 3500 years ago. The US is always focused on the next quarter, the Chinese are looking to the next century. They are not subject to our election or business cycles. They have learned how to profit and exploit western style capitalism to great effect. They have preyed upon our CEOs and their race to the next quarter to raise stock prices. They are like oil companies, they play the long game. Once the US starts to recognize this mindset, then perhaps we can play the long game too. These are just some observations, I am not rooting for the Chinese, but when you play a game of Go you have to appreciate when you have been outwitted by your opponent. Learn from it. The US wants to flip the game board and yell 'unfair' while it is our own corporation's doing for the never ending pursuit of increased profit growth from finite resources. It isn't rocket science . Trump is Fighting China in a stupid way that involves taxing his own people . Yes, Trump Tariffs Are Costing Billions. But China Isn't the one Paying . After factoring in the retaliation by other countries, it concluded the main victims of Trump’s trade wars had been farmers and blue-collar workers in areas that supported Trump in the 2016 election." -Bloomberg 3/4/19 "A separate paper published in March by economists Pinelopi Goldberg, the World Bank’s chief economist, Pablo Fajgelbaum of UCLA, Patrick Kennedy of the University of California, Berkeley, and Amit Khandelwal of Columbia Business School also found that consumers and U.S. companies were paying most of the costs of Trump’s tariffs. And if only we had a captain at helm that was more concerned with steering the ship than he is with tweeting insults at his critics, we might do something about it. Instead we are embroiled in trade wars with China and OUR ALLIES. We mock the leaders of liberal democracies while praising thugs and autocrats. We demand investigations into our domestic opponents or else.
