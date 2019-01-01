California - The Exodus From The Golden State








California is the one of the most beautiful states in the union, however, its high taxes, excessive regulations on business, high cost of living, and out of control housing market has forced much of the middle class to move to other states. We show the stats of why people are leaving in droves out of CA and show where they are going through in this documentary of The Golden State. We still recommend to come to California to visit, it is still a great place to spend a vacation or a weekend. Its great weather and scenery is hard to beat.







