Buckle Up ! An Economic Armageddon is Approaching , Experts predict
Manager and financial expert Michael Pento of Pento Portfolio Strategies is predicting a Brutal Market Meltdown in the coming year. While according to John Williams, the real inflation is already closer to 8% a year thanks to the government and its phony CPI. Gerald Celente from his side is saying that the Greatest Depression is coming in 2021. Something Big is Happening ! Welcome to The Atlantis Report. Michael Pento is a money manager extraordinaire .He is an expert in bonds and in Investing, he runs Pento portfolio strategies. he is now predicting a coming brutal market meltdown , with the so-called repo Market and the fed printing some 134 billion and this QE behind the scenes . Pento says the recent Federal Reserve about-face in policy with cutting rates and new QE (money printing) means only one thing. He explains, "So, the Fed changed their mind, The Fed panicked. They not only stopped raising rates, they now cut rates twice, and they are going to cut rates again at the end of this month. They are also fully back in a massive QE. They have a $130 billion revolving repo facility shoving $130 billion every night, rolling it over, trying to re-liquefy the banking system, and back into QE–$60 billion per month. At the peak, it was $85 billion. So, they are almost back to the peak of QE (during the Great Recession). They did not scale in, and the Fed went to $60 billion right away." Pento predicts the debt bubble will implode at some point, and it will be felt everywhere on the planet. Pento says, "When this thing implodes, we are all screwed. On a global scale, we have never before created such a magnificent bubble. These central bankers are clueless, and they have proven that beyond a doubt. All they can do is to try to keep the bubble going. I am going to make sure my clients are going to be protected and may have a chance to profit from this chaos because it is coming, and it is going to be brutal , he added . This "is not" TARP 2009 . The Fed is not swapping money for worthless collateral like in 2009. It is providing money "for nothing" to some big banks that are obviously caught in some sort of "borrow-short lend-long scheme." which gives the Fed the power to give away "our money" for nothing. Trump should be demanding the Fed to only accept "real collateral" in exchange for these REPO loans , rather than being forced to use the RICO laws to claw back some of our money possibly! We have been told that what happened back in 2008-2009 was the Great Recession. In reality, it was a Depression because if it were not for the Federal Reserve along with other Central Banks printing trillions upon trillions of dollars and the US Government implementing its "soup line" programs, we would have seen the same chaos, as we did back in 1929. The whole thing was a lie to keep the entire Ponzi Scheme from imploding. Since 2008-2009, it has never been a normal economy, not when you have a third of your workforce out of work looking for work. The inflation numbers have also been another giant lie, as well. I tend to agree with John Williams, who says our real unemployment rate is around 24-26%, and our real inflation rate is around 11-14% yearly. Two problems, the good high paying jobs people need don't exist to enable and maintain growth, and the problems created in 2008-2009 are now ten times worse. When inflation really kicks in as Pento warns (do to the Fed's massive money printing), the American people will squarely be "behind the eight balls" (unless Trump acts fast and removes the chains from the CPI). According to the Chapwood Index, real-world inflation in urban America is right now running at 9% to 13% annually! So that 1.6 % COLA we are getting in Jan 2020 is really as high as a negative -11.4 %, just what the Democrats want to help them win in 2020! QE has gone on for so long we are all in danger of supposing nothing will change in our lifestyles. Well, everything will change, and even if we're treated like fools by those who choose not to see what's unfolding, we must do what we can for our nearest and dearest when the economic apocalypse arrives. Without the Fed pumping money back into the system, it would seize up. We are for all intents and purposes on financial life support indefinitely until someone pulls the plug. Who might that be? President Trump has already given us a clue. How many times has he blamed the Fed for hampering the recovery of the economy! How many times has he said if he was impeached, the stock market would collapse. This next crisis will be a very sudden and destructive crisis but restoration will come quickly as the "bankruptcy in chief" along with the BIS and IMF through their central banks begin the process of phasing out fiat and phasing in an electronic currency over a 1260 day period as the biometric "mark of the beast" also begins to be phased in to all areas of life . Regardless of the direction, the wind is blowing, and it appears that we are heading for an unmitigated disaster. Michael intimates that the eventual last straw will be the collapse of the corporate junk bond market, leading to hyperinflation. There are, however, other possibilities. I have my eye on pension funds, too many of which are technically bankrupt. When the first major municipal or state pension fund collapses , most likely Chicago, there will be a huge domino effect. Millions will lose income and the means to survive. What then? Martial Law. Riots. Roving bands of marauders. Implementation of a real-life Purge! Scary future we have. Time for trickle-down economics for the corrupt banks because bailing them out time after time after time does not work. we should not bail out the corrupt banks. We should bailout the people , The TAXPAYERS, and they will spend it and let the money trickle down to the corrupt banks. The economy will improve & the corrupt banks will benefit. The corrupt banks caused this. Time for them to get a reality check. Bailout the TAXPAYERS, not the banks!
