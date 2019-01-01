How to Profit on The Coming Recession - They're going to have the rename this the Greatest Recession because this one is going to be worse. We are going to have a dollar crisis . The average Amer...
Benjamin Fulford: Red October - Get Ready as Pentagon Shifts the Focus
In this episode with Benjamin Fulford recorded on the 10th of October 2019, we return to our usual regular interview series. We discuss matters surrounding the events happening in Saudi Arabia and who benefits from this, talk about Trump what he is and isn’t doing, BREXIT and the exposing of German networks who are pushing on politicians to support and say crazy things. Italy, Ukraine, Israel, Japan, China, are all on the list and we discuss how corruption has been eating away at these countries. We also go over how humanity and best aid it's recovery from this tricky situation. At least it's looking positive for our future.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
