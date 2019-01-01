Benjamin Fulford: Red October - Get Ready as Pentagon Shifts the Focus







In this episode with Benjamin Fulford recorded on the 10th of October 2019, we return to our usual regular interview series. We discuss matters surrounding the events happening in Saudi Arabia and who benefits from this, talk about Trump what he is and isn’t doing, BREXIT and the exposing of German networks who are pushing on politicians to support and say crazy things. Italy, Ukraine, Israel, Japan, China, are all on the list and we discuss how corruption has been eating away at these countries. We also go over how humanity and best aid it's recovery from this tricky situation. At least it's looking positive for our future.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List