Is America on The Brink of a Civil War ? - Certainly America is getting closer to a point of no return that will mean her collapse. The cultural, economical, and political factors make it so that di...
A Financial Nuclear Bomb about to be Dropped
Alan Greenspan is the man who designed the blueprint for the boil the frog policy . 1 million second is about 11.5 days, a billion seconds is about 31 years and a trillion seconds is 31,000 years. The debt level when Greenspan became fed chair , was about 2.2 trillion . Greenspan boil the frog policies took it to about 8.5 trillion, Bernanke turned up the heat to full and took that to almost 18 trillion . The frog was already dead, but nobody is planning on eating that frog anyways. But one day the jig will be up , the acceleration of debt as illustrated by the relative seconds example assures this mathematically . With a GDP of 2 trillion and a debt level over 21 trillion the only thing keeping the frog from imploding is low interest rates . If interest rates were 10% . 100% of GDP would be required just to pay the interest . A financial nuclear bomb at some point is going to be dropped.A ticking Nuclear Time Bomb. Doesn’t matter what Clueless Jay Powell and his troop of Uber dovish and desperate FED monkeys do, this charade will end very, very badly. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . A trillion seconds is 31,000 years , this means the Fed would have to print a dollar out of thin air “every second” for 651,000 years just to make up for the 21 Trillion dollars the Deep State stole from us . Before we can even think about beginning to print up the dollars necessary to take care of the rest of the quadrillion’s of dollars of debt these banksters have created (and recently passed a law putting all their derivative debt on the backs of the American taxpayers) . Let’s see . how many lifetimes of our children’s children children will it take to pay off that $21 trillion the Deep State stole . assuming a one-hundred year life span … it will only take 6,510 generations to pay off what was stolen . the children to come after that … can then begin paying back all the other quadrillions in debt!! The US Government pays $479 billion a year to service its debt. If interest rates were normal, the servicing cost would be over a trillion. Corporate and government debt will be disappeared, but not consumer debt. The debt donkeys will be ridden until the day they collapse under the weight. The sheer demographics warn that more people will move into retirement, increasing expenditures at a faster pace than there are younger generations to compensate. This means that expenditures will rise and revenues will decline. Even if we were talking about governments that actually did pay off debt, they would still not be able to do so once we pass 2020. We have gone past the point of no return. We now require structural change and FAST! As I have highlighted before , the dollar is dead. The debt is over $21 trillion. Unfunded liability is over $82 trillion at our most conservative estimate and using basic maths, it can't be paid back. This fact should be a humbling experience for many of the Trumptards, but it's not. These delusional monkeys have the audacity to laugh at Venezuela, when Venezuela has printed less than $800 million, and got sodomized by the international markets for it. But Uncle Scam? Oh no! Different rules apply to this hombre. Approaching $75 trillion in several Q.E phases depending on your sources. In 2014 Janet Yellen revealed she had spent $4.5 trillion of the King Dollar, on a bond buying program me. IE: Government has no money, it issues debt, the Central bank prints money and buys its own government debt. Corporations issue bonds, there are no sane buyers, the FED buys the bonds from printed money, no adverse market reaction to this money printing. Besides the debt in the US is NOT just public debt, there is far more private debt, which is an even larger noose as the rates are higher and they have not as many options to keep adding more without paying. The total debt is probably about $73 trillion to $74 trillion , though in the Fed's numbers the Social Security money owed is not counted in the Federal debt. The number they publish for total debt is about $68.6 trillion as of end of year 2017. This is up about $600 Billion in Q4 and $1 trillion in Q3, a ridiculous rate. The problem is once you increase the rate of borrowing the economy and markets adjust to the freshly printed and that becomes the new normal. Then if you try to reduce it you create a recession. This is how Keynes works, used to be every decade the economy is stimulated by injecting liquidity to then be burned out later and a forced recession. All those time your life was fucked over as a recession hit was the Central Bank's planned action to screw you over. we have wrecked debt which will lead to a wrecked financial system . where gold and silver will be the safest assets to have in your hands … store your gold where you can easily get your hands on it . but silver (not Bitcoin) will be what you want in your wallet to trade for goods when the power grid is shut down by the Deep State , and the internet goes dead, just like your cash in the bank will be useless during a Black Out. so will Bitcoin be useless … it matters not what your bank statement says you have in the closed Bank’s “secure vaults” nor what you have in your unavailable “secure Bitcoin wallet” .word to the wise put some “physical” precious metal in “your hands” now!
