With Bolton Out, Will Trump Open Door To Iran?




The last straw that broke Trump's back with Bolton appears to be the latter's vehement opposition to any kind of opening toward Iran. Suddenly a French proposal for a way out of the stand-off is being talked about by Trump and Pompeo. Will Trump find a way to ease tensions and open a new chapter with Iran, or will the whole thing fizzle in bluster?
















