The Crazy World of Negative Interest Rates - There are a few countries around the world where interest rates are so low, they’re negative. Japan, Germany, Denmark, even the European Central Bank itsel...
RED ALERT : China Developed its first AI Chip In Move To Reduce Reliance On US Tech
After US Dark State and Donald Trump tried to kill off Huawei by blacklisting this Company, it will be extra stupid for any Chinese companies to continue to rely on US technologies. President Trump did not understand from the past that the best way to keep your adversaries from technologically overtaking you is never to embargo technology. When the cat is out of bag, it's no longer yours. welcome to the Atlantis report . In a breakthrough and in a move to reduce its reliance on U.S. technology, Alibaba has unveiled its first self-developed artificial intelligence chip for data centers, according to Nikkei. The move also shows that Alibaba, formerly just a software and e-commerce company, is now following in the footsteps of companies like Google and Amazon to become a "serious player" in hardware. Jeff Zhang, Alibaba chief technology officer said at the company's cloud computing conference last week: "This is just the first step of a 10,000-mile journey. Alibaba is confident that we are not only capable of doing what a traditional hardware company could do but also capable of accomplishing what they could not do." The chip is called the Hanguang 800 and has power equivalent to 10 GPUs. Zhang said the breakthrough is already making a difference in Alibaba's e-commerce business. For example, it used to take an hour for Alibaba's online marketplace to process a billion product images for its website. That job can now be done in just 5 minutes using the company's new chip. "The launch of Hanguang 800 is an important step in our pursuit of next-generation technologies, boosting computing capabilities that will drive both our current and emerging businesses while improving energy-efficiency," Zhang continued. The company didn't say whether or not it would replace the GPUs it uses with its own AI chip on a large scale, but Jack Ma - who has been the beneficiary of "reliance" on the U.S. capital markets to the tune of billions of dollars - has said he desires to reduce his company's reliance on U.S. chips. Most processors now used by the company for AI workloads are made by U.S. chipmakers like Nvidia, AMD and Intel. Sean Yang, an analyst at Shanghai-based CINNO said: "It's not too surprising that Alibaba would develop its own AI chip as it deploys data centers on a massive scale across China and in some emerging markets. AI computing is quite fragmented and every tech giant has different needs." The pursuit of custom AI chips has been widespread among technology heavyweights lately. In 2016, Google announced its own chip that would compete with Nvidia for training AI models. Facebook also recently announced ambitions to create an AI chip. Last year, Amazon unveiled its own chips as an alternative to traditional computing processors for AI projects. "The new announcement on AI chips can be viewed not only as an effort to decouple from U.S. chipmakers, but from a business point of view, it's also a way for Alibaba to build more customized and competitive data center cloud service to compete with rivals like Amazon, Google, Tencent and Microsoft,” Yang continued. Alibaba remains the leader in China's public cloud market, but Tencent is catching up. According to IDC data, Tencent achieved a market share of 11.5% last year - far behind the 43% share of Alibaba Cloud, but a marked improvement from 7.4% in 2016. Globally, Alibaba ranks third in cloud computing, behind Amazon and Google. If any of you had ever read technical publication you might understand who is doing the research and it is not the MAGA fanboys. To make America great, Citizens need to be great. Congress is the lowest common denominator. This is a serious issue. We are losing our technological edge. Americans aren't participating not only in our universities, but our national labs! The Predator Class says : Why train Americans That will cost us money. Better to import talent from around the world and let Americans shine their shoes . The Chinese, whether you like it or not, will go light years ahead, and US will chase them breathless .This is just the beginning folks ... And I am really tired of hearing some Americans moan that the Chinese steal all our 'great' ideas. Maybe they did, but that was then, and this is now. Their engineers and scientists are just as good as our best. And they are going to eat our lunch. Too many people confuse China with Japan. China has a very, very long history of inquiry and innovation. Its culture is much more diverse and wide-open than Japan's. It is simply bigger and broader, in every way. I'm not a friend of China, but I think it has everything it needs to become the global leader that Japan can never be, if it plays its cards right. I love Japan, but I know that it's too locked-down, and imitative. Also, despite their occasional stabs at greatness, the Japanese are generally happy to come in a close second place and let someone else some show the way. Unlike China, Japan doesn't value education or knowledge for their own sake, but as means to an end. At the end of the day, the Japanese are too pragmatic and sensible for their own good. Look at what China has done. They've compressed a good two or three hundred years of progress into a few decades, lifting hundreds of millions of their people from sustenance poverty to what is effectively a first-world standard. What they've achieved so far makes the Japanese economic miracle after WWII look like a toy. I don't care how they achieved it, I don't care how much of that was copying, that's damned impressive and I take my hat off to them for it. If you were China, what would you do ! It is the obligation of every nation to develop itself and TAKE CARE OF ITS OWN FIRST, period. That's what a "nation" is, that's what a nation does. The failing Western nations now gleefully committing economic, cultural, and demographic suicide have no moral authority to whine about China's behavior, especially after they spent the last 200 years robbing it blind. Psychologically, the West has already lost. It's given up on itself. If China can stay its course and avoid catastrophic political instability, it will overtake the West completely within 15 to 20 years at the most, and probably sooner. Thank You ....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (252)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers in S. Korea - American businessman and investor Jim Rogers speaks at an international finance conference in Jeonju, 243 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 26, 2019. (Yo...
-
The future of the global economy hinges on four games of chicken | Nouriel Roubini - In the classic game of chicken, two drivers race directly... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
Indian economy can worsen further, market valuation too steep: Marc Faber - The sudden attack on Saudi Aramco’s facilities saw oil prices flare up and dented sentiment across global financial markets. Marc Faber, Editor and Publish...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment