Red Alert -- Build up for WW3 as Trump Approves US Troop Deployment To Saudi Arabia
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said instead of an immediate military strike on Iran, the Pentagon will deploy additional troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to beef up security. Saudi Arabia requested what the secretary described as "extra defensive support," he said, and it will "send a clear message that the United States supports our partners in the region." The move was also made with commerce in mind, as the attack included as a target the world's largest oil processing facility. The extra troops would help "ensure the support free flow or resources necessary to support the global economy," Esper explained. Esper said that while this is just the "first step", he was not ruling out additional "kinetic" moves down the road, and said that it's a response to requests from the Saudis and the UAE to help improve their air and missile defenses. Saudi Arabia requested what the secretary described as "extra defensive support" he said, "because they're too lazy to operate their radar and air defense systems on weekends." "The president has approved the deployment of U.S. forces which will be defensive in nature" Because nothing says 'defense' like parking your car on someone else's lawn on the other side of the globe to protect the people back home. Didn't we also go into Viet Nam in an "advisory" role ! Seems like that's how these things always start. Next, our troops will be attacked, and they will have to respond. See how this works . Trump sends Pompeo over to Saudi to show solidarity. After the ensuing finger pointing and reassurances of support, Pompeo only goes and tries to flog them more useless Patriot Defense Systems to add to their existing 88. Its going to be a new fabulous very very amazing brilliant missile defense system ever, since the last super awesome US defense system got punked by the starving Houthi and the knocked out half Ghawar's production, showing the world how vulnerable it all is and blowing the Saudi skirts up. Trump is behaving stupidly again . Well he has a point. This is what Trump has said about Saudi Arabia . Quote : Saudi Arabia - and I get along great with all of them. They buy apartments from me. They spend $40 million, $50 million. Am I supposed to dislike them? I like them very much. Saudi Arabia pays cash. Then he added . "They spend $400 billion in our country over the last number of years." And, unlike other countries, Trump said, Saudi Arabia does not want any conditions. "No. No," the president said. "Saudi Arabia pays cash." end of Quote . When the POTUS speaks even his most sycophantic have to think, man this guy is special. Now with both Russia and China warning against any "rash" US escalation, we expect that both nations will deploy their own troops to Iran as the build up to the next global military conflict accelerates apace. China and Russia won't allow Trump to attack Iran. It's over, President Donald Walker Bush, you empire of evil is going down like the Titanic. Trump has been supporting war in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc. since he entered office. US troops are still in most of these countries today. Trump will go to war with Iran if that's what his bankster masters tell him to do. It's all a matter of timing. Nobody with any understanding of the Middle East would support another instance of American troops on Islam’s holy ground. Saudi's have bought enough arms from us to kill all on their own. In addition, America cannot win a war with Iran. And here is why by the numbers : #1. Iran is not Iraq . #2. America with every pair of boots it can muster does not have the manpower to invade Iran conventionally. #3. Attack Iran and EVERYTHING in the entire Middle East that supports American activity will be attacked and destroyed. #4. That means the GCC and Israel in ruins ,without mentioning Syria . #5. Oil to hit 400 US Dollar a barrel in hours of an attack #6. The global economy to crash in days . #7. Russia is on record as stating it will not allow Iran to be destroyed . #8. Americas only option is nuclear and what will follow is unthinkable....dirty bombs all over the world as a minimum. #9. Millions dead and tens of millions of refugees on the move. #10. America to stand trial for crimes against humanity ,we developed the Nuremberg Trials specifically for this purpose. "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face" , Mike Tyson once said . Looks like a change in Middle East chess-strategy as Netanyahu is losing the elections, Iraq is no longer on US side, Turkey is swinging away from US perimeter, Egypt, Libya, Syria and Jordan are on Putin's and China side. Saudi Arabia is flagged as the next country to fall in Middle East. They are perceived as traitors in the Arab World. The clock is ticking Need to keep the oil flowing. Can you imagine if them Houthi people took out 50% of Saudi's production. I think it's amazing that the Houthi with a 200,000 defense budget and nothing to lose just got the beast right in the balls. They starved the wrong mofo's children and reveal how dangerous people with nothing left to lose are. The weakest of us all, Starvin' Marvin, pulled the trigger. The beast shakes.
