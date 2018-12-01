Max Keiser : A Black September in France . - In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the odd similarity of protestors in Hong Kong and in France having their eyes targeted by ‘subl...
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the odd similarity of protestors in Hong Kong and in France having their eyes targeted by ‘sublethal’ stun grenades. They review the article in GQ Magazine by Robert Chalmers exploring the ‘real victims’ of the ‘yellow vest revolution’ and note the connection between the dozens of protestors who have lost an eye while the online surveillance state also seeks to control what we see and read. In the second half, Max interviews independent journalist Paul Moreira about the Yellow Vest movement in France. What did he see during his many weeks on the frontline with his journalism? They discuss the economic and political demands of the protestors and the violence with which those demands have been met. They also place the protests within the other protests taking place in various regions of the world.
