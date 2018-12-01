Kyle Bass: Chinese should adhere to US law to raise money here



Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital Management founder and CIO, joins "Squawk on the Street" to discuss news that the U.S. could be considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges.
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List