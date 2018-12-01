The 2020 Recession Will be Worse than 1920 -- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash . - According to the computer models at Armstrong Economics the US will be effected by the worldwide recession starting in 2020 . No question about it , we are...
Housing Crisis 2.0 worse than 2008 -- Recession -- Economic Collapse -- Market Crash .
A Bloomberg article years ago titled "Wall Street Unlocks Profits From Distress With Rental Revolution" looked behind the curtain and pointed out that a great deal of this housing recovery that has driven the average home price up 30% since 2012 has been the result of Wall Street hedge funds buying in bulk foreclosed houses in order to turn them into rentals. Like many people, I find it totally objectionable these deals were "bundled" and offered in such a way that allowed big business to crowd the average American out of the housing market. In parts of the country, cash fleeing China and other troubled countries has flowed into the market pumping up prices. These type of situations create a questionable base for higher home prices when we consider the low end of the market is driven by Fannie, Freddie, and the Federal Housing Administration all insuring 3.5% down payments from borrowers that lack substantial collateral. History has shown that such special financing simply encourages people to rush out and buy homes they cannot afford. It is important to remember that low-interest rates do not necessarily bring about quality growth or prosperity, decades of slow growth in Japan has proven this. One of the sad accomplishments of current Fed policy is that low-interest rates often do not create all that much new demand but simply moves what does exist forward. To make the situation worse the Federal Housing Administration is busy issuing and guaranteeing risky mortgages written by thinly capitalized non-banks. In 2012 the large Wall Street banks represented over 65% of Federal Housing Administration backed loans, today that number has cratered. Even they have realized loaning money to people that won't pay it back is a recipe for disaster. America is preparing for a replay of the 2008 housing crisis. Our politically motivated government has insured subprime mortgages with down payments of as little as 3.5% while using weak underwriting standards. We are even seeing restrictions raised on borrowers with past foreclosures in a housing market that may drop 20% when this Fed Wall Street bubble pops. Years ago Lee Iacocca who brought Chrysler back from the brink and made the company viable said something to the effect of when you special out all your cars on Monday you have no sales for the rest of the week. In the current situation, low-interest rates are only one of the factors distorting and skewing America's housing markets . A strong appetite among foreign investors for office buildings, apartments, malls and other real estate has in part fueled the long-running bull market in U.S. commercial property. Now, amid a maturing property market cycle and rising uncertainties in geopolitics and the global economy, foreign investors have sold more U.S. commercial real estate than they bought in a quarter for the first time since 2013. These are no longer homes. These are bank accounts of the global rich hiding their money, either ill gotten gains or evading taxes. They will keep dumping the failing loans to big investors with plenty of printed money to scoop them up. They may sell a few of them to the common folks to save face. With the remaining inventory they will be gracious enough to rent the properties at top dollar. This has been skewing the foreclosure numbers for a while and limiting supply to keep prices up. Think about it... 30 year mortgage rates are in the 3.5% ballpark and home sales are declining in many parts of the country. Recall that in the Great Recession the stimulus of low rates was countered by a tightening of lending standards as lenders feared rising default risk. Ultimately, the collapsing system was bailed out as consequence. Even the rules regarding insolvency had to be changed since many financial organizations were technically insolvent… too many non-performing loans, bad derivative bets, overleveraging, etc. This time around rates will move downward but will have little simulative effect since low rates cannot force borrowing if the borrower doesn’t want to borrow. The public is already overleveraged with mortgage, auto, school, and credit card debt. Thus, the negative wealth effect of housing price declines will be magnified. The trade war is the proverbial “straw that broke the camel’s back.” This is the setup for a self-reinforcing downward spiral. When the Shit Hits The Fan we’ll probably get Zero interest-rate policy . we are almost there now, possibly even Negative Interest Rate Policy , government asset purchases, an even worse exploding deficit, and a move to use infrastructure spending and other “tools” to get things moving again. It will take years to get back to relative normalcy. House prices cannot continue to go up. The following generations aren't making the money to feed this monster. The following generations don't want to be saddled with a house which wont make money and will cost money to keep, plus the taxes. Interest rate suppression is already stealing your nest egg. Add some modest inflation ,read hyperinflation, and those equity investments of yours, despite their 800% appreciation, wont buy more than a few months of toilet paper. Real assets are the only assets that matter. If you cant touch it, it isn't a real asset. With 25 million excess, empty and defaulted houses out there and another 35 million just beginning to empty as boomers die off, it's going to take a bunch more than "investors" to prevent housing prices from falling. High housing costs, both for rent and for sale, have extracted all the discretionary income from budgets and are leading to the death of entire industries ,retail, which are dependent upon said discretionary income. The FED, and complicit politicians, are to blame. A home is NOT an investment as The Real Estate Industry insists.It’s a money pit. Houses are very over priced. prices are held up with easy mortgages and low interest rates. as soon as they start raising interest rates, then prices will tumble. Also there are tons of properties held off the market, a hidden inventory, by the foreclosure banks. Will the Fed now start buying houses in order to stabilize the market !
