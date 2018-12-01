The Rise of Eurasia & The Decline of America and The West !! - Asian players are proving to be conceptually and bureaucratically better positioned in the 21st century’s Great Game that involves tectonic geopolitical sh...
Gold & Silver Rally as Investors Seek Safe havens
The price of gold surged more than one percent on Monday as investors turned to safe-haven assets, following attacks at the weekend on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities. The strikes cut off five percent of world oil supply. The yellow metal jumped 1.2 percent at the open, hitting $1,506 per ounce. Gold is now on track to mark its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 23. With escalating tensions in the Middle East and hopes of more stimulus measures from major central banks, the next target for gold will be $1,530 per ounce. Another safe-haven investment, silver, also gained, rising almost three percent to $17.94 per ounce. When you take a step back and look at the big picture, the implications for gold are clear . #1.Basel III moves gold toward officially being money again. #2.Central banks are buying record amounts of gold. #3.Excessive U.S. sanctions have pushed countries to use gold. #4.China’s “Golden Alternative” allows for large-scale, oil-for-gold trades. #5.The Fed’s dramatic reversal and the return of easy money bode well for gold’s strength against the dollar. #6.The takeover frenzy in the gold mining industry is bullish for the price of gold. #7.President Trump favors returning to the gold standard and is stacking the Fed with pro-gold people. #8.The Democrats’ embrace of socialism guarantees more currency debasement. #9.Gold-backed cryptos make owning and using gold easier than ever. Any one of these catalysts alone would be great news for gold. But the fact they are all converging at the same time means an epic gold bull market is on the menu for 2019. And the time to get positioned is now . Gold is the primary competitor for the U.S. dollar’s top role. And as the American socialists inflate the value of the dollar away, it will make gold all that more attractive. The US gold was leaked into the market to suppress gold prices, surely not all of it, but most. Suppressing the gold price allowed the dollar to continue another couple of decades. The fact that they refuse any audits of it for the last 45+ years is telling. The US gold reserves would be worth trillions if they weren't in Chinese vaults since long. At least fiat bugs will have paper for kindling to keep them warm so there is that. Gold was money for 5,000 years and it'll be money long after the dollar and all other counterfeit currencies are long gone. Precious metals are unique, serving as the only true store of value, standard of value and measure of value, besides being a medium of exchange. If one has physical metal stored and understands the inherent control with its direct access at any given moment, it has been and remains the safest way to protect wealth from the current powerful debasement. Gold stays the same all the time, its value and properties have never changed .ever. It is the currencies that lose value against gold staying in one place because gold NEVER moves. In other words ,it takes more and more dollars to buy the exact same thing. The money is losing to gold in 73 countries around the world. Gold is an insurance policy that pays YOU money. Gold is going to new highs , it is just simple Math . We have a 22 Trillion deficit, 200 Trillion in out year obligations coming due, The FED printed 16 Trillion and handed it out to banks in 2008, there is 21 Trillion that was printed and missing thanks to the detective work of Dr Mark Skidmore of University of Michigan and his grad students. Virtually none of these Trillions are reflected in the current pricing of gold vs the Federal Reserve Note . The only way out of this is to print default or default and default and we all know how they are going to choose even though it won't make a difference to gold. They've kept this game going for about as long as anyone ever thought possible , but it's going to end and when it does you will see it reflected in the dollar exchange price of gold. It's just simple math. This was The Atlantis Report . Please like . share . and subscribe . Thank you ...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
