Consumer Credit Card Debt is the next shoe to drop - Real US debt levels could be 2,000% of economy, a Wall Street report suggested recently . But analysts who study consumer spending habits say there’s a rea...
Gerald Celente: “Monetary Methadone” Is Running Out, Crash Looms
Interview Begins: 7:30 Coming up Gerald Celente, top trends forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal joins me for an explosive conversation on the state of the markets, gold, the upcoming presidential election, and why he believes the next recession will be one for the ages. Gerald also reveals what you should be doing right now to prepare for it. So, don’t miss my conversation with Gerald Celente, coming up after this week’s market update.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
