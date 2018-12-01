Gerald Celente : Impeaching #Trump won't be that easy


Trump impeachment action a "waste of time" Says Gerald Celente




As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares impeachment action against President Donald Trump, Gerald Celente, publisher of the Trends Journal, is calling the whole affair a “waste of time” with no greater impact on the economy and the average American’s livelihood. “It could possibly happen but it won’t mean anything, because if they impeach Trump then it has to go to the Senate for conviction, and it needs a two-third Senate vote, and the Senate is controlled by the Republicans, so it’s not going to happen. It’s going to be more of a waste of time, and it’s more of ‘Russiagate’,” Celente told Kitco News.





