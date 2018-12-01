False Flag Attack on The Largest Oil Plant in The World in Saudi Arabia !? - What appears to be the most devastating Yemen Houthi rebel attack on Saudi Arabia to date, took place overnight on the world's largest oil processing facil...
False Flag Attack on The Largest Oil Plant in The World in Saudi Arabia !?
What appears to be the most devastating Yemen Houthi rebel attack on Saudi Arabia to date, took place overnight on the world's largest oil processing facility as stunning videos emerged of massive explosions rocking the major Aramco Buqyaq facility. Saudi Arabia is shutting down about half of its oil output after apparently coordinated drone strikes hit Saudi production facilities, in what Yemen’s Houthi rebels described as one of their largest-ever attacks inside the kingdom. In a sharp, if perhaps not unexpected, escalation, US Secretary of State - now without John Bolton by his side - tweeted at 4pm on Saturday, that contrary to earlier reports, "there is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen" and instead accused Iran of launching today's "unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply" which has now indefinitely taken offline as much as 5 million barrel a day in Saudi crude production. In a follow up tweet, Pompeo said that he calls "on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks" which is odd as not even Saudi Arabia accused Iran of today's aggression (which many speculated could have been a Saudi false flag in hopes of sending the price of oil soaring ahead of the Aramco IPO). Pompeo concluded that "the United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression." Will this pivot away from Houthis to Iran as the "origin" of the attack be sufficient grounds to re-inflame tensions between the US and Iran, especially following last week's news that one of the reasons Bolton was fired was due to his hard-line stance on Iran even as Trump was willing to sit down with the Tehran regime for negotiations. Since the deep state stands to make much more money from war rather than peace, our guess is that the answer is a resounding "yes." Did you hear that, friends, Saudi Arabia had half it's oil-production capacity was taken out by a DRONE BOMBING from a bunch of barefooted goat-herders ! What's next ! Are the desert-nomad rebels gonna launch ICBMs from their nuclear submarines ! Here's how "Yemeni" this really was: as the American or Israeli drone pilot maneuvered over the target he instructed a Yemeni guy standing next to him to "press this red button here when I tell you", ha ha ha ! And along comes snake in the grass Pompeo, instantly prepared and suspiciously eager to throw up his hands and conveniently defer blame to the "rebel group". oh what a surprise ! How many SALES CALLS do you think Saudi Arabia will get from American "anti-drone technology" contractors before world financial markets open and tumble on Monday . Brush-lip Bolton may be out, but your stealth villain is actually the double-dealing, smarm-smiling "Porky" Pompeo ! Don't mention it's just another example of criminal insanity historically with some new twists, higher populations of corrupt criminal law/rights violating deceivers, their helpers and some new twists on misusing secret knowledge and technologies .Yet another wipe out/clean up. Unwise is unwise does. Lies,deterioration, self punishments, self brought misery, conquering and destruction. Anyone who tells you otherwise is a deceiver, or has been deceived. Let me guess: the Saudis received a TIP-OFF to the imminent attack, with just enough time to prevent real damage and make for rapid repair, and for the tipping party to receive CREDIT, but yet not enough time to stop or defend against the attack, so that it could go forward unimpeded and "register" as a terror attack .! If I were the Saudis' re-insurer , I'd be looking hard at whether or not they were in fact IN ON IT, helping plan the attack, practically painting targets on the side of equipment they wanted to replace anyway, but now could finance for free with a "terrorism" damage claim -- brilliant ! Oil is expected to hit $100 a barrel when the markets open Monday morning . So who stands to benefit from higher oil prices . Let's recap what happened last week . Bolton got fired . The democrats getting a judge to block Trump Impeachment hearings. Saudi oilfields got attacked. Democratic representatives just returned from Iran. Funny how this all happened right AFTER Bolton was fired! So could this be a false flag to control the economy and oil prices. Is the US playing both sides? It is really pretty odd that some desert nomads can attack the largest oil field that the USA protects heavily . And with a sophisticated drone of all things . We know that certain neocon groups , foreign policy think tanks have been pushing for war and regime change of the Iranian government since 1980 and every POTUS since Reagan with the exception of Obama and President Trump have been doing everything within their political string pulling to goat Iran in to a war. It wasn't Iran that fiance, manpower or logistics that pulled off the attacks on Sept 11, 2001. It in fact was The Saudi's. Who have very close ties to the Bush family and Dick Cheney. It's also the Saudi's that were and likely still are financing and equipping ISIS terror army that have been wrecking Iraq and Syria the last near 10 to 12 years. Not Iran! The who bullshit invasion and overthrow of the Iraqi government was a sham too! Quick, let's check to see who made the most money by shorting the stock market or from the increase in oil . I would bet one dollar a name comes up "George Soros" or someone on his payroll. Soros is Kuschner's business buddy, George Soros funded Kuschners start up company Cadre with $250 Million Buckaroos according to older news articles and wikipedia. Most of these people are buddy buddy with Saudi Arabia and sell the Saudis billions of dollars in weapons, The Bushes, the Clintons, Obama, Trump, the UK, France, Germany and even Putin the Rusky . All "secret society" stuff . its always You will know them by "What they do, not what they say" How many billions in petroleum futures contracts do you think Secretary Pompeo is delivering with a big apple-cheeked grin for his one-percenter "crony capitalist" kick-backers with THIS ONE ! we have been salivating over Iran since the Shah was overthrown in the late 70's. Houthis saying it was them doing it , is like us finding the perfect passport on the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks . Aramco is a Saudi/US joint operation. It's basically a compound with super tight security. This is definitely a Saudi/US false flag. Now they have a reason to start World war 3. with Bolton gone , the deep state had to do SOMETHING to instigate war with Iran. War by Deception! This has False Flag written all over it. This Was The Atlantis Report . Please Like . Share . and Subscribe . Thank You ....
