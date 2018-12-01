Max Keiser of the Bitcoin crash - Markets! Finance! Scandal! Keiser Report is a no holds barred look at the shocking scandals behind the global financial headlines. From the collusion betwe...
Carmageddon Continues as New Vehicle Sales Plunge !!
The auto industry continues to look like a bursting bubble in progress and all around sad state of affairs, despite low rates and the "prosperity" of the stock market hitting new all time highs. Well Duh! at $30K to $60K for a Ford Ranger and $50K for a Ford F-150 what did they expect ! Chevy, Dodge, and Toyota are no better. 5 year loan for a 1/4 house that wears out in 5 years. That is just stupid. I got an idea why don't you market a vehicle working people can afford. Why don't you market a work vehicle that contractors and laborers can afford and your sales might go up... The wiring and electronics also have become so complicated that even the dealers cannot repair the cars without some hit or miss. Thus repair costs are very high whereas regular maintenance is lower. Once again, we the American people, support leftist corporate boards and you shaft us. Why don't you quit pushing the Ford Foundation and the Tides Foundation and illegal immigrants for a while and get back to putting working American back in the vehicles they need to continue making a living. That might help your bottom line you self loathing corporate culture fools. 70k to100k for pickup trucks, 40k plus for cars because of all the Obama's fuel economy mpg regulations, never mind all the GPS spying software garbage! Plus all the added cost of the “safety sensors” and programs, all because today’s drivers are distracted with phones and texting! Sorry but I’m not paying for that trash! This has nothing to do with the economy, this is about car markers building an overpriced product that people do NOT want, make an affordable product without all the safety junk and sales will go back up! And with more and more millennials not being able to afford a car, or not being interested in owning one, when they have an app for transportation, there are fewer people applying for drivers licenses. in all age brackets. year on year. short auto insurance companies. Car and truck prices these days are insane. Make an affordable one and people will buy. Government bailout and subsidy is the only hope for this dinosaur industry.... Like a light bulb, autos have planned obsolescence built into the product....... Funny how semi trucks can go a million miles before wearing out.But your car, maybe 200000 at most . Rust is planned obsolescence, for all intents and purposes. These car companies could offer galvanized frames and undercarriages for not a huge cost increase. But, they would be inflicting a severe financial wound and they know it. Seems auto manufacturers don’t make machines anymore, they make appliances, and short-lived at that. There’s a disturbing trend in the performance, reliability and longevity of engine/drivetrains. Like everything else they’ll wait til all the people who know and experienced good automobiles to die off and sell shitboxes to newer drivers who believe what the dealer/service manager tells them -“it was designed to do that”. Hell, they’re already doing it. Toyota got away with it on the newer Tacoma. Drive a pre-‘16 Tacoma before you try a 16 and up; yet they’ve convinced new Taco owners they’ve continued Toyota legacy. For Your Information, lots of previous Taco owners buying Tundra or 4Runne. Here is an idea , Buy an old but reliable vehicle from the South West where there is no rust. Throw a Bluetooth radio adapter in and an after market back up camera that clips to the rear view mirror. Voila, you have everything that a new vehicle does without a 72 month payment, GPS spying, visibility issues and electronic systems that force you into dealer maintenance. I think carmageddon has a great deal to do with the FED monetary policy .And that is what has allowed autos and other things purchased with a loan to increase exponentially in price even as overall incomes have remained stagnant for thirty years. Without cheap loan money, the prices would have to remain low in order for the companies to sell them. A person could argue it's a "Which came first, the chicken or the egg" scenario. However, the ability to finance a purchase is what keeps the money flowing to industrial, manufacturing, and other sectors vital to the health of the economy. That's why Trump hounds Powell for lower rates; cheap money is his best chance at reelection.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- September (241)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers in S. Korea - American businessman and investor Jim Rogers speaks at an international finance conference in Jeonju, 243 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 26, 2019. (Yo...
-
The future of the global economy hinges on four games of chicken | Nouriel Roubini - In the classic game of chicken, two drivers race directly... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
Indian economy can worsen further, market valuation too steep: Marc Faber - The sudden attack on Saudi Aramco’s facilities saw oil prices flare up and dented sentiment across global financial markets. Marc Faber, Editor and Publish...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment