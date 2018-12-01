DYSTOPIA AT HOME: China's Social Credit System Coming to the U.S. - Glenn Beck explains China's terrifying social credit system, which controls Chinese citizens with an individual score effected by everything from jaywalkin...
Agenda 21 -- The Deception of All Deceptions
All roads lead to Rome. The elites want to get rid of us full stop . using , wars, chemtrails, vaccines, fluoride, 5G, weather wars, financial chaos, colour revolutions, forced migrations, GMO. and suspicious fires Then there's the transhuman agenda in the pipeline. It's in your face, Agenda 21 and 30. Some have suggested they have "read Agenda 21 " and there is nothing dangerous in the book and besides, the document has no power to override their Constitutional right to own and control private property. To read the book alone, without reading the preceding and following documentation and activities would be somewhat like looking at a map of Brazil and feeling you now know how Brazilians think and feel. The name Agenda 21 refers not only to the actual book, but to the entire sustainable development movement as defined by the United Nations dating back to the 1970's through today. That is why it is important to not only listen to the entire video, but research on your own to gain more information, Check the sources in the United Nation's own websites to draw your own conclusions. so what is exactly the UN Agenda 21! Agenda 21 is a non-binding action plan of the United Nations with regard to sustainable development. It is a product of the Earth Summit (UN Conference on Environment and Development) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992. The "21" in Agenda 21 refers to the 21st century. It has been affirmed and had a few modifications at subsequent UN conferences. Its aim is achieving global sustainable development. One major objective of the Agenda 21 initiative is that every local government should draw its own local Agenda 21. Since 2015, Sustainable Development Goals are included in the Agenda 2030. Agenda 21 is a 350-page document . The goals of Agenda 21 are stated in the document as follow : Goal #1: End poverty in all its forms everywhere . Translation: Centralized banks, IMF, World Bank, Fed to control all finances . Goal #2: End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture . Translation: GMO . Goal #3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages Translation: Mass vaccination, Codex Alimentarius . Goal #4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all . Translation: UN propaganda, brainwashing through compulsory education from cradle to grave . Goal #5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls . Translation: Population control through forced “Family Planning” . Goal #6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all . Translation: Privatize all water sources, don’t forget to add fluoride . Goal #7: Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all . Translation: Smart grid with smart meters on everything, peak pricing . Goal #8: Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all . Translation: TPP, free trade zones that favour mega corporate interests . Goal #9: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation . Translation: Toll roads, push public transit, remove free travel, environmental restrictions . Goal #10: Reduce inequality within and among countries . Translation: Even more regional government bureaucracy . Goal #11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable . Translation: Big brother big data surveillance state . Goal #12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns . Translation: Forced austerity . Goal #13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts . Translation: Cap and Trade, carbon taxes/credits, footprint taxes . Goal #14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development . Translation: Environmental restrictions, control all oceans including mineral rights from ocean floors . Goal #15: Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss . Translation: More environmental restrictions, more controlling resources and mineral rights . Goal #16: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels . Translation: More UN “peacekeeping” missions (ex 1, ex 2), remove 2nd Amendment in USA . Goal #17: Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development . Translation: Remove national sovereignty worldwide . The New World Order is not established yet; it's what comes after the Collapse, which we all know is coming very soon. It will be the solution to all of the world's problems, the order that ends the chaos, the leader or leaders that bring an end to all wars and tensions and divides will be adored, and they will have an economic reset where every one is helicoptered $10,000 into their new all-digital global cryptocurrency credit accounts . every one will go along with it, especially after the coming years of depression, unemployment, scarcity, poverty and hyperinflation/ stagflation, whether left or right, east or west, religious or not. they are going to pull the deception of all deceptions . Think you own your property! Try not paying your property tax. The reality is the powers that be have worked out a way to retain control and ownership of damn near everything, while keeping people happy with the illusion of ownership. And the public have been so beguiled, by sports, entertainment, and celebrity garbage, that I can't see a mass awakening...they are complicit in their own destruction .
