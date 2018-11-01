America's opioid crisis - A judge in the US has ruled that Johnson & Johnson must pay $572m (£469m) for its part in fuelling Oklahoma's opioid addiction crisis. The company said imm...
World in Chaos African migrants traveling north clash with Mexican military police in Tapachula
Violent clashes between African migrants and Mexican military police erupted in Tapachula on Tuesday, as migrants demanded the right to travel north to the US and Canada. Footage shows migrants facing off with military police and throwing objects at them, as the Mexican security forces push back with the help of their shields. A police officer being carried away by ambulance and a migrant lying unconscious on the ground after reportedly fainting can also be spotted in the footage. Hundreds of African migrants are currently trapped at the Mexican southern border, after the Latin American country decided to strengthen its border controls following US threats of imposing tariffs on Mexican goods.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
