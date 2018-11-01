WHY OUR ECONOMY WILL FALL - Kim Kiyosaki



Kim Kiyosaki is the internationally-renowned speaker, author, entrepreneur, real estate investor, radio show host, and partner in the Rich Dad company, alongside her husband Robert Kiyosaki. She began investing in real estate in 1989, and now own over 7000 rental units, 2 hotels and 4 golf courses, as well as commercial properties and other investments. Today she is known as an outspoken advocate for female financial education, with her books Rich Woman and It’s Rising Time, by challenging the way tens of millions of Women around the globe, think about money.



















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

