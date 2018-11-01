Why Cities Are Banning Facial Recognition Technology | WIRED



A handful of US cities have banned government use of facial recognition technology due to concerns over its accuracy and privacy. WIRED's Tom Simonite talks with computer vision scientist and lawyer Gretchen Greene about the controversy surrounding the use of this technology.

















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List