Trump Caught Lying !! - the US president appears to have reached desperation point to keep US stocks higher.Early on Monday at the G7 meeting in France just before 3am , and havin...
Trump Caught Lying !!
the US president appears to have reached desperation point to keep US stocks higher.Early on Monday at the G7 meeting in France just before 3am , and having decided to say anything to push futures higher, .Trump told reporters that the Chinese government called his team in Washington Sunday not once but twice, in a bid to restart talks on trade. “China called last night our trade people and said let’s get back to the table,” Trump said on the sidelines of the Group of 7 meeting in Biarritz, France. But according to China , none of this ever happened and Trump not only he is making it all up , he does not know what he is talking about . In fact Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, said that he wasn’t aware of any weekend U.S.-China phone calls. He repeated China’s position that the trade war should be settled through negotiation, adding that China resolutely opposes to new US tariffs, and noting that US tariffs violates the accord struck between leaders in Osaka. Then, just before 6am, China's Global Times editor in chief Hu Xijin confirmed that with a tweet where he said : quote , Based on what I know, Chinese and US top negotiators didn't hold phone talks in recent days. The two sides have been keeping contact at technical level, it doesn't have significance that President Trump suggested. China didn't change its position. China won't cave to US pressure , end of quote . It is apparent now that Mister Trump grapples tick by tick to literally fabricate a narrative that keeps stocks from plunging as he is convinced a market crash would kill his reelection chances . We have indeed reached the "hallucination" phase of the trade war. Trump made it up to save face , and ease the markets . He lied and got caught . He acts like a third grader .Trump confuses our economy with the stock market . This market is now pushed only by a plunge protection team and tweets by Trump. Decades of USA bluster, lies, bravado, equine-manure, benefiting and overseeing from Wall Street financial fraud, market manipulation and rigging, as well as a myriad of other heinous practices and war crimes, have been exposed and outed as the workings of the USA. The USA has nothing and the Chinese are revealing this to the world. Make no mistake, the world is watching while an impotent POTUS, has to make up lies, in order to not make the USA look as weak as it is. If the fabled USA market was so amazing, why haven't the Chinese made every concession in the book, just to have any foothold in it. Because the USA consumer market is a lie, in a bankrupt country by any definition, built on unsustainable consumer debt, paid for in US dollars debased by trillions of dollar in Quantitative Easings. No nation built on such a foundation of lies, has a bright future ahead of it. Fake economy is always based on rumors and fake news. Welcome to the new banana republic of USA . And you know what the tariffs are really all about ! Trump had to come up with a way to make up for the tax cuts shortfall he gave to corporations early on in his presidency! He is really taxing the American people for the breaks he gave companies all the while telling/conning Americans he is looking out for their interests! 100% scam . China wouldn't care if half its people starved to death. This is war that can not be won by capitulating. Commies never capitulate, they kill and they keep moving forward . Trump doesn't understand trade , doesn't understand China , heck he doesn't even understand himself. He doesn't have a clue what he is doing. BULL SHITTING the sheeples in Merika YES But that CRAP don't WORK on the WORLD STAGE. Remember TRADE WARS ARE EASY TO WIN , once said The Chosen one . Donald Trump represents and is the representative of An Empire in decline. The Trump reelection campaign bots are working overtime already. It's going to be a long time until Nov 2020. Quick Trump, another tweet. The Dow Jones is heading south again. Don't expect the plunge protection team to do everything for you . America is more like those dilapidated houses in depressed areas of Chicago. The paint is peeling, metal rusting, potholes getting deeper every year. Chinese laughing at the Moron Genius screwing his own people to prove he's a deal maker. Trump is getting more and more delusional by the minute. China will wait this out as Trumps popularity plummets. If Trump thinks he can force US companies to pull out of the biggest market in the world for the next 50 years he is crazy. Corporations will just move their head offices outside the US and/or give up the US market. what are 300 million consumers compared to 6 billion consumers. Supply chains take years to develop and this megalomaniac cannot change this fact no matter what reality world he is living in. USA is now a complete joke.
