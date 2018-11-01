Peter Schiff: How to Profit on Next Recession - At MoneyShow San Francisco, Peter Schiff: The problems I saw leading up to the financial crisis of 2008-9 are dwarfed by the problems that I see now under ...
Peter Schiff: How to Profit on Next Recession
At MoneyShow San Francisco, Peter Schiff: The problems I saw leading up to the financial crisis of 2008-9 are dwarfed by the problems that I see now under Bernake and Yellen. The bubble that they created is far bigger. This thing is probably going to blow up on Donald Trump. I wish he hadn't claimed ownership when he put his brand on this stock market bubble, on this phony economy. They're going to have the rename the Great Recession because this one is going to be worse. We are going to have a dollar crisis this time. The average American is going to suffer much more this time. That's why I'm here at the MoneyShow to tell people how to profit on the events that are about to unfold.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
