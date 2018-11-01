The Illuminati Are About To Make Their Final Move (2019-2020) - Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. This life is only a gust of wind . We are to fight for Jesus while we live an...
Make American Debt Greater Again- Thank You #Trump
OK , so let's see what President Trump has achieved in his two and half years in office. Shall I make a short List? Still no wall with Mexico . Still no deal with China . The trade imbalance with China has grown to record numbers since Trump imposed tariffs. The deal with Canada and Mexico is mostly the same just with a new name. North Korea are testing more missiles and is building their nuclear program and stockpiling nukes and ICBMs.while the US has stopped military exercises with South Korea. China's worldwide influence is at an all time high as the US has abandoned allies. Putin is interfering in our elections as well as Brexit and many other EU politics, and Putin is fighting for our enemy in Syria. If this is containment then we are in big trouble. The GDP dropping every quarter. This coming quarter is projected to be under 2%. He has never had an annual GDP over 3% . Over 85% of the tax cut benefits went to the upper 1%. Middle class cuts to expire soon, corporations tax cuts to be permanent. Any middle class saving being negated by higher prices due to his moronic tariffs. ISIS still going strong. They just relocated. In fact, they are spreading through Africa. Hasn't signed a single meaningful trade deal in two and a half years. Russia and China still gaining influence throughout the world. Both are making inroads into South America and Especially Africa. Iran now increasing enrichment of uranium, and can resume research toward the bomb with no oversight because of his incompetence. . Russia is still coming after us . Immigration is worse than ever. And we have a US White Nationalist Terrorist in our OWN BACK YARD!!! We had to give the farmer's a 28 Billion Socialist Check . We are still paying for these tariffs and Trump military parade and the 102 Millions in golf trips . But wait wait , The greatest achievement of Trump is probably the debt , yes , The DEBT ! Instead of making America Great again , he made America's Debt greater again . Candidate Trump promised he would eliminate the nation’s debt in eight years. Instead, his budgets would add $9.1 trillion during that time. It would increase the U.S. debt to $29 trillion according to Trump's budget estimates. Any president must cut into the biggest programs to make an impact on the debt. More than two-thirds of government spending goes to mandatory obligations made by previous Acts of Congress. For Fiscal Year 2020, Social Security benefits cost $1 trillion a year, Medicare costs $679 billion, and Medicaid costs $418 billion. The interest on the debt is $479 billion. To lower the debt, military spending must also be cut. The most Obama spent was $855 billion in Fiscal Year 2011. The most Bush spent was $666 billion in Fiscal Year 2008. Instead of cutting, Trump is breaking all those records. Military spending rose to $989 billion in Fiscal Year 2020. Trump thinks about the national debt as he does personal debt. A 2016 Fortune magazine analysis revealed Trump's business is $1.11 billion in debt. That includes $846 million owed on five properties. But the income generated by these properties easily pays their annual interest payment. In the business world, Trump's debt is reasonable. But sovereign debt is different. The World Bank compares countries based on their total debt-to-gross domestic product ratio. It considers a country to be in trouble if that ratio is greater than 77 percent. The U.S. ratio is 104 percent. That's the $21.516 trillion U.S. debt as of September 28, 2018, divided by the $20.658 trillion nominal GDP. At first, it seemed Trump was lowering the debt. It fell $102 billion in the first six months after Trump took office. On January 20th, the day Trump was inaugurated, the debt was $19.9 trillion. On July 30, it was $19.8 trillion. But it was not because of anything he did. Instead, it was because of the federal debt ceiling. On September 8, 2017, Trump signed a bill increasing the debt ceiling. Later that day, the debt exceeded $20 trillion for the first time in U.S. history. On February 9, 2018, Trump signed a bill suspending the debt ceiling until March 1, 2019. It was $22 trillion. In just two years,Trump has overseen the fastest dollar increase in the debt of any president. Trump's Fiscal Year 2020 budget projects the debt would increase $5 trillion during his first term. That's as much as Obama added while fighting a recession. Trump has not fulfilled his campaign promise to cut the debt. Instead, he's done the opposite. The $22 trillion figure makes the 21 trillion dollars missing from The Department of Housing and Urban Development and The Department of Defense seem less significant! Piling more debt to younger generations for years to come. Trump is indeed Making America's Debt Great Again. Everything has been increasing steadily since the 2008 crash. Trump is just in it for the ride, just like Obama was. We are just building up to an even greater crash than 2008. When the next crash is planned, we stand to loose much more than in 2008 since the deficit has more than doubled from about 10.5 trillion to about 22 trillion dollars since then. The plan is probably to skyrocket everything to build up to an astronomical collapse making even 1929 look like child's play. And why would they do it , would you say ? well in order to introduce a one world currency, a one world economy and a one world government and perhaps a one world octopus like world central bank . Of course this is currently just a conspiracy theory. But it seems like our politicians, both republican and democrats, are being encouraged to keep spending more and more. The higher it goes, the more impact it will have when it all comes crashing down.
