Leo Zagami and John Barnwell on the good and bad of Freemasonry


Leo Lyon Zagami is a writer, researcher, and creator of a popular blog concerning his direct involvement with the New World Order. He is the author of numerous books, including Pope Francis: The Last Pope?: Money, Masons and Occultism in the Decline of the Catholic Church and Invisible Master












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List