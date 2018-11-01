China Won’t Be "Humiliated" By Trump; Things About To Get Ugly







No resolution is in sight for the trade war with China and relations may even worsen, this according to Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University. U.S. President Donald Trump has been unwillingly to budge on his trade policies with China, but the Chinese communist regime is unlikely to make compromises either, Hanke told Kitco News. “The U.S. thinking on this thing is completely wrong-headed. We have a president who is a businessman and most businessmen have no clue about international economics. They think the international economy runs like a business so they have the wrong idea about the thing,” he said.









