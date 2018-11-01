Argentina risks Default in 2020 as The Market and The Peso Collapse








Argentina Stock market and currency collapse , Markets fear another default . In a stunning move, Argentina's MERVAL stock index was cut in half today, crashing 48% in US Dollar terms on the day. Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch now believe there is a 50% chance Argentina will default on its sovereign debt next year. The bank said massive government financial needs of around $30 billion next year, a weak fiscal situation and a lack of market credibility all imply a large probability of default in 2020. The market is starting to price in default . The main risks we see are the potential for a default, the IMF not offering further support, and the currency collapsing . Argentina defaulted 7 times over the past 2 centuries . Now the risk of contagion has flared-up following a stock market and currency crash in South America’s second-largest country . Argentina is now the world’s second-riskiest borrower after crisis-hit Venezuela . Don't trust the Venetians, Frank. Never put your Nations Bond in Global Market. Never allow your currency to be vulnerable to vultures & Predators. 3rd world nations are duped to participate in Wall Street, London, and front organizations of IMF, World Bank. This is what's really happening to Argentina ... International debt crises wouldn't exist without the U.S. forcing its petrodollar onto the world via the IMF. The United States has been bankrupt since 2004, but the 'World Reserve Status' has it's perks, like being able to get away with the biggest ponzi scheme the world has ever seen. This was The Atlantis Report .












