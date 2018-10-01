Who gets the gold from the overthrow of governments?







Economist and founder of “Democracy at Work” Professor Richard Wolff joins News.Views.Hughes to discuss the UK’s taxation of seized Libyan wealth following the ousting and murder of Muammar Qaddafi. He points out that the UK is no stranger to colonial plunder and that “when one government takes the wealth of people in another society, bitterness and recrimination build up.” He says that the UK is playing a “very dangerous long-term game” and losing the world’s trust not only in this case, but in “picking winners and losers” in Venezuela and beyond by holding wealth hostage in the hope of effecting regime-change.











