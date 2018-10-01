The rich, the poor and the trash - Inequality is growing. The rich consume much more than the poor and produce much more waste. Trash has become a symbol of our times. But what some people t...
What Will Cause The Economic Collapse Of China 2019 China's Yuan CRASH
Where the next financial collapse will come from? It’s one of the more uncomfortable aspects of the 2019, being in agreement with Economists who can clearly see that “US China trade war” just aren’t significant enough to be this much of a disruption. In addition, it’s a huge stretch to believe that worries over a few billion in future US tariffs on Chinese goods would’ve produced such a decline in trade conditions starting all the way back to the middle if not earliest days of 2018. The latest flood of PMI’s particularly dealing with manufacturing make both points. This slowdown becoming a full-blown downturn isn’t a new development, and it’s getting serious to the point that US China geopolitics are set aside as immaterial. In South Korea, IHS Markit’s Manufacturing index dropped to 47.5 in June 2019 from 48.4 in May. The Japanese are starting to see employment weakness develop as a second order effect. The source of the next economic collapse, in fact, seems to be the Chinese economy. No one can account for what’s going on there because there is no official or mainstream explanation other than trade wars. Tariffs are the only thing anyone talks about; therefore, it must be China. The world’s investors are turning their worried gaze toward China. And for good reason. Economic growth is at the slowest pace since the depths of the economic collapse in 2009. What goes widely unnoticed is that China is already in crisis. Most countries with rapid credit growth have a financial crisis and a recession. While China has started to recognise its credit problem and is addressing it, its responses are too late and too slow to avert a crisis. The main debate should be over when, and not if, a Chinese economic collapse will hit. The official propaganda line from China, echoed by financial market commentators keen to sell Chinese assets to investors, is that it cannot have a financial crisis because of high savings, low foreign debt, and government control over financial institutions. Yet the first two just mean that China’s yuan crash will be driven by domestic markets. China’s road to an economic collapse and Chinese yuan crash became irreversible in 2015. While the roots of the crisis date to the 2009 stimulus in the wake of the global financial crisis, two events occurred in 2015 that make it politically impossible for Beijing to now take sufficient corrective action. Second, in 2015, at a major meeting of the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping elevated achieving annual GDP growth targets of around 6.5% until at least 2020 as a major political objective. Pressure on Chinese economists sceptical of the viability of this goal, together with Xi’s accumulation of personal power, mean that the 6.5% targets cannot be easily questioned within China. So when will the chinas yuan crash occur? The build-up of wholesale funding as reflected in the broad credit-to-deposit ratio for the financial system points to 2019 - 2020.
