US system needs to combat corruption - Robert Steele
Herland Report TV: "I think El Chapo, the most powerful drug trafficker in the world, just named Nancy Pelosi one of his best friends, - he was talking about politicians that made his life easier. The entire Texas legal system is designed for the trafficking of drugs and children," says Robert D. Steele, CEO of Earth Intelligence Network.
Steele is the founder of Marine Corps Intelligence Command, a Clandestine Services Operations Officer for many years. Steele holds two graduate degrees and is a distinguished graduate of the Naval War College, and has for 30 years demanded intelligence reform and the need to redefine national security. Steele states: "Open borders are code for destroying your ethnic cohesion and your country with the entry of illegal aliens. The public is not paying attention." "America has been undermined by traitors within and traitors without and I believe that the Trump movement is largely about "America First" and restoring the goodness of America. You need to be localize, distribute, be self-sufficient. Top down management does not work because it is ignorant, uninformed and too easy to corrupt. You have to get a system where the people who are making the decisions are the ones who are the most affected by the decisions - direct democracy." "China has completely defeated the United States everywhere in the world by spending money on infrastructure instead of wars. The Asian countries are technocratic, pragmatic countries, making decisions based on experience and facts rather than the Western system where the bankers control the politicians like puppets." "It is widely known that your Norwegian former prime minister, Jens Stoltenberg, bought his job at NATO by donating to the Clinton Foundation. If I was a Norwegian citizen, I would be asking for a criminal investigation into how and why he did that. I would hold him accountable to spending Norwegian taxpayer's money to buy himself his next job. I would argue that 100 % of your politicians know that you in Norway have a corrupt system." "Trump is an accidental president, he was not expecting to win, he was running for his brand. He has the power to shift the entire system which is why election reform would spread like wild fire. Up to this point, the deep state, the shadow government including the government in the Nordic countries, they have been relying on a public that is numbed down and inattentive. What we have to do now is educate the public and show them that they can govern themselves. There needs to be a restructuring of how citizens vote." "What Trump has not done is connected with the 99%. He has not reached down and built up his power base. He has done well with his human trafficking law, his indictments, we are all waiting for the arrests, but he is losing his base! If we don't see public arrests of the Podestas, the Clintons, the Dick Cheneys, he may not be reelected in 2020." The Herland Report is a Scandinavian news site and TV channel on YouTube, reaching millions yearly, presenting leading intellectuals' view on foreign policy, current affairs, the Middle East, Western decadence, featuring a variety of opinion and analysis from a number of commentators from across the political spectrum. The Herland Report is founded and hosted by Hanne Nabintu Herland, a historian of comparative religions, bestselling author, commentator and TV producer, known from the media for sharp analysis and fearless speech.
