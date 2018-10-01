US Farm Crises Worsens: Hailstorms Destroys Thousands of Acres of Corn and Soybeans



As if US farmers had not enough with this unprecedently late planting this season. Nope! Now, it seems that in Minnesota, farmers also had to face critical weather as a hailstorm damaged/destroyed thousands of acres of crops last week. And its to late to replant!














