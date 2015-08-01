The problem with IRAN and the OIL TANKERS - Donald Trump thinks Iran is behind the attacks against the oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. There is a real risk for America to start a war with Iran. ...
UK arrests Iranian captain over ship seizure attempt
Tensions are rising in the Persian Gulf as Iranian authorities allegedly attempted to seize a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Then, Gibraltar Police arrested the captain of an Iranian supertanker following a raid by the British Royal Marines. The US military is preparing for a strong presence in Venezuela to combat the “influence” of China, Venezuela and Iran, all of whom support of President Maduro. Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein remains in jail and ahead of his bail hearing next week, but information is surfacing about his Caribbean estate on a 75-acre private island.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
