Trump talks tough on China, but no jobs to return – Ben Swann






It’s clear the US-China relationship is still murky after a temporary trade truce struck on the sidelines of the G20 summit. US multinational computer giants like HP and Dell are leaving China while big tech giants like Amazon, Google and Microsoft have committed to pulling their manufacturing out of the country. Investigative journalist Ben Swann joins In Question with the details.











