They Don't Care About Us!








Just trying to get this out before I take some R & R. I will be reading comments but not making videos for a week. Doing these videos is very tiring. Thanks for all your support. Please stay vigilant this "holiday weekend". Full armor of God 24/7/365. Love you all friends. Jesus Saves! Follow Him! Resources: * SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links. ............................................................. Michael Jackson Dangerous Album Cover: Artist Mark Ryden went all out on the symbolism for the album cover of Michael Jackson’s 1991 album, Dangerous. The cover features Jackson peering from behind a circus-inspired foreground. On the right sits a dog wearing the crown and robe of Napoleon on His Imperial Throne, while a bird king sits on the left.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List