US Government Could Run out of Money in September - Bill Black - Bill Black demystifies the reality of debt, what really's happening, and why the politics of debt is so convoluted The Financial Armageddon Economic Collap...
The US Dollar is a Ponzi Scheme ! -- #dollar
Fed Lowering Interest Rates Will Do Little To Fix Our Ills . Years ago before the "Bernanke has all the answers" era, many of us criticized Japan for failing to own its problems. In many ways, the Fed has put America and the global economy on a path that mirrors the same unsuccessful path taken by Japan. This path avoided real reform and bailed out the very people that caused many of Japan's problems leading to "lost decades" of growth. The entire Western empire of Fractional Reserve Banking fully turned Japanese when Bear Stearns and Lehman Bros dissolved into the ether via merger and chapter 11 bankruptcy. To assert that growth can occur within Secular Stagnation is to also assert that mere asset inflation and long term Quantitative Easing-QE . profligate money printing is the only way forward for the USA given DEBT-to-GDP and deficit of tax cuts on top of that. War cannot stimulate the US Dollar economy , given that those dollars are far too necessary to run government. The Commercial Loans sector is flatlined because all USA corporations are to their limits and beyond on debt amassed over the last ten years. Residential sector never rebounded and believe it or not money does not grow on trees in the USA or CANADA. Thomas Jefferson once said : 'First by inflation, and then by deflation you will wake one day to find yourselves homeless in the land that your forefathers fought and died for'. . The US Dollar is a Ponzi scheme that evidenced the demise of America's most historic Ponzi scheme criminal one Bernie Madoff as he was arrested by the FBI post-Lehman Bros. margin call. Bernie Madoff was the first NASDAQ chairman and while he may be the first to land in prison he is by no means the only Ponzi schemer amongst the apple barrel of rotten apples in the world of finance. JPMorgan Chase was Madoff's co-conspirator but they only had to pay the SEC parking ticket for the heist that ran 30 years. That get out of jail free card has enabled JPMorgan Chase to further profit from other felony crimes for which they paid more parking tickets. And the band played on.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
