Mad World: Journeying Further Into the Nightmare of Modernity


The left has for years been using the courts to remove any standards of decency from public life and we are now witnessing the results. Deviancy and degenerate behavior on display almost everywhere you turn. Remove such standards from a decent, civilized society and many people, because they are weak, will live down to the deepest, darkest depths of their souls.













